Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Hip Hop All Stars 2018

Source: Victoria Said It/C McGraw / Victoria Said It/Carissa McGraw

DMX is currently still in the hospital on life support after an alleged drug overdose on Friday, April 2nd which reportedly was followed up by a heart attack leaving his brain deprived of oxygen.

Well, now it looks like there is more to worry about after X allegedly has tested positive for COVID-19 per VladTV.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

His family has not confirmed the news however sources say his manager did and they’re watching him very closely with minimal visitation.

Let’s continue to keep DMX in our prayers. As we get more information, we’ll keep you updated.

See Also: Watch the Ruff Ryders Surround White Plains Hospital For a DMX Tribute

See Also: Fans & Celebs React To DMX Being In Vegetative State

DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype

11 photos Launch gallery

DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype

Continue reading DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype

DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype

[caption id="attachment_864436" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] DMX is ready to step into the ring with Jay-Z. Remember you can always take 92Q with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app. In a clip posted to Instagram of a recent virtual interview with N.O.R.E for his hit show Drink Champs, Noreaga asked DMX if he had the opportunity to participate in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Instagram Battle Series. Verzuz, who would he choose as an opponent; to which X responded–“Jay.” Taken aback, N.O.R.E asked for clarification if the “Party Up” rapper was referring to Jay-Z, to which DMX reassured that he said what he said. “Yeah, who you think?” DMX responded. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! https://www.instagram.com/p/B_17ry3AZpK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Realizing that DMX was serious neither N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN could contain their excitement. “That would be battle number three,” X noted. The lyrical rivalry between JAY-Z and DMX originally began in the early ’90s when the two legendary MCs battled twice. With only one being captured on camera in 1999, the raw footage of this rhyming session ended up being used in the 2000 documentary Backstage. https://youtu.be/wTdDTYbc3Fc In 2016, DMX spoke to Drink Champs about his battles with Jay. During the conversation, he declared won each showdown. “I never lost a battle!” he said. “I never lost a battle! Never! Never! I’m a battle rapper.” Swizz and Timbaland have been able to pull off some impressive matchups for Verzuz, staging legendary battles such as RZA vs. DJ Premier, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, and T-Pain vs Lil’ Jon, many fans are wondering if the two producers can pull off the match up. Of course, Black Twitter got a hold of the challenge and instantly began making some great and at times hilarious predictions. check out some of the best ones below.

DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on 92q.com

Latest
DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
 5 hours ago
04.07.21
Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Is Now The Number One Song In America
 17 hours ago
04.07.21
Xzibit’s Napalm Weed Line Pulled From Dispensaries Over Vietnam War Reference
 17 hours ago
04.07.21
5 Times ‘RHOA’ Newbie LaToya Ali Gave Us A Look
 22 hours ago
04.07.21
97 items
Songs Sampled From The Earth Wind and Fire/Isley Brothers Verzuz Battle
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For Flavor Flav But Twitter Knows Why
 2 days ago
04.06.21
How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut, Allegedly
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021 Sag Awards
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL Debut, Slams Racism During Epic Monologue
 2 days ago
04.05.21
10 items
Notorious VERZUZ Commentator Tyrese Clowned For Sharing His Mother Had A Drinking Problem
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital Where DMX Is Being Treated
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s Health, Vigil Will Be Held Monday
 2 days ago
04.05.21
20 items
The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire Rocked Classic VERZUZ, 2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Loved Most Of It
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Drake, 2 Chainz And More Request President Biden Release Atlanta Rapper Ralo
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Photos
Close