Woman pleads guilty to driving through protesters on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from when she drove her minivan through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters on Monument Circle.

Diane Goebel formally pleaded guilty on Tuesday to criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. It stemmed from an incident that happened June 8, 2020, when demonstrations were taking place almost daily following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, as well as the police shooting deaths in Indianapolis of Dreasjon Reed and McHale Rose.

