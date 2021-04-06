Reality TV Stars
5 Times 'RHOA' Newbie LaToya Ali Gave Us A Look

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18

Source: Bravo / Getty

LaToya Ali, love her or hate her, has played a very purposeful role on Real Housewives Of Atlanta this season. The Trinidadian personality, who gained popularity on Youtube, brought the drama with her mean-girl antics that injected some much-needed entertainment sans NeNe.

In a recent interview, Toya revealed she suffered verbal, emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her estranged husband Adam Ali. Despite her impending divorce and difficulties in her personal life, Toya never missed the opportunity to show up and show out with her style and long knotless braids.

Since we like to uplift our fellow Black woman when she needs it most, we’re spotlighting the Canadian cutie’s fashion.

Check out 5 times she served us a lewk on the ‘gram.

Melanin Poppin’

Who said you need sun for golden hour? Toya is serving us a melanated glow in this satin canary two-piece by Revolve.

Style On Set

Yes, hunty; give us a dramatic sleeve moment! Complimented by her beach wavy lob and flawless makeup, we’ll say this is a look.

Reunion Fly

While she originally claimed she wouldn’t be attending the reunion special, Toya came dressed to slay at the season 13 reunion wearing a sinfully delightful dress by Naomi.

Red Hot

If we were going to get knotless braids, we’d show our stylist Toya’s flawless locks as inspiration. Whoever braids sis’ hair has blessed hands.

Holiday Fly

Toya also showed she can easily switch up and rocked this sleek hair look around the holidays.

In other Toya news, the fiery ‘RHOA’ star made headlines when she accused her co-star Drew Sidora’s husband of cheating. The banter between Latoya and Drew kept us locked in this season. We’ll have to see what the reunion show brings.

Toya And Her Mean Girl Antics Got Played

The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

5 Times ‘RHOA’ Newbie LaToya Ali Gave Us A Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
