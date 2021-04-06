DMX Update

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Family, friends and fans are rallying around DMX who remains on life support at a hospital in Westchester County, New York. The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized following a reported heart attack at his home Friday night. At least 500 people were outside White Plains hospital for last night’s prayer vigil. X’s fiancee, ex-wife and some of his children were part of the crowd. Community members say the Mount Vernon native may be famous but he never forgot where he came from and always gave back.

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.61436/title.dmx-vigil-turns-into-a-block-party-as-hundreds-gather-outside-white-plains-hospital

