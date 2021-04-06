Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

DMX Update

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Family, friends and fans are rallying around DMX who remains on life support at a hospital in Westchester County, New York. The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized following a reported heart attack at his home Friday night. At least 500 people were outside White Plains hospital for last night’s prayer vigil. X’s fiancee, ex-wife and some of his children were part of the crowd. Community members say the Mount Vernon native may be famous but he never forgot where he came from and always gave back.

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.61436/title.dmx-vigil-turns-into-a-block-party-as-hundreds-gather-outside-white-plains-hospital

DMX , DMX Heart Attack , DMX on life support

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
97 items
Songs Sampled From The Earth Wind and Fire/Isley Brothers Verzuz Battle
 5 hours ago
04.06.21
Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For Flavor Flav But Twitter Knows Why
 23 hours ago
04.06.21
How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut, Allegedly
 23 hours ago
04.06.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021 Sag Awards
 24 hours ago
04.06.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL Debut, Slams Racism During Epic Monologue
 1 day ago
04.05.21
10 items
Notorious VERZUZ Commentator Tyrese Clowned For Sharing His Mother Had A Drinking Problem
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital Where DMX Is Being Treated
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s Health, Vigil Will Be Held Monday
 1 day ago
04.05.21
20 items
The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire Rocked Classic VERZUZ, 2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Loved Most Of It
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Drake, 2 Chainz And More Request President Biden Release Atlanta Rapper Ralo
 1 day ago
04.05.21
20 items
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball
 3 days ago
04.04.21
Prayers: Actor Malik Yoba’s Mother Has Passed
 3 days ago
04.03.21
5 items
DMX Reportedly Still On Life Support Following Suspected Overdose, Heart Attack’: Report
 3 days ago
04.04.21
Update: DMX Taken off Life Support, Breathing On His Own After Reported Overdose
 3 days ago
04.03.21
Photos
Close