Kim Kardashian Officially Reaches ‘B’ Status…As In Billionaire

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

To say, “She has some bank” is a major understatement…

Kim Kardashian is officially reaching billionaire status. The 40-year-old reality TV star ended up on “Forbes’s World’s Billionaires list” for the first time today. Her net worth is set at one-billion-dollars. Forbes’s reports that Kardashian’s worth rose from 780-million-dollars last October to its current status due to her KKW Beauty and Skims brands, cash from her reality TV and endorsement deals, as well as other investments. Last year, Kim sold 20 percent of her beauty brand to Coty for 200-million-dollars and her remaining stake in the company is worth about 500-million-dollars.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/maddieberg/2021/04/06/kim-kardashian-west-is-officially-a-billionaire/?sh=1cb7d63521bb

Also On 106.7 WTLC: