Indiana’s statewide mask mandate comes to an end Tuesday

GREENWOOD — As Indiana’s statewide mask mandate turns into an advisory on Tuesday, April 6, it leaves many local cities and counties to decide what they’re going to do to protect people from COVID-19.

In Johnson County, they will be sticking with Gov. Holcomb’s latest orders and not implementing any greater restrictions. Starting Tuesday, there will not be a local requirement for face masks in public or anymore capacity restrictions.

However, restaurants like Oaken Barrel Brewing in Greenwood said, “Not so fast.”

Read more from WRTV here

