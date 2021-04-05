Indy
HomeIndy

4 children injured in fire at northeast side apartment complex

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors pulled an unconscious child from a window and caught three others who jumped to escape a fire Sunday evening at the Postbrook Apartments on the northeast side.

The children, whose ages were not provided, were transported to Riley Hospital for Children. One child is in critical condition, while three others are in good condition, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 6:47 p.m. in the 4000 block of Windhill Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road. Fifteen IFD units and three others from the Lawrence Fire Department responded.

A teenager told firefighters his mother was cooking on the stove before she left the apartment. The teen had been sleeping when smoke filled the apartment.

Read more from WRTV here

apartment fire , IFD , Indianapolis , INDY News , northeast indianapolis , postbrook apartments , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 items
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball
 2 days ago
04.04.21
Prayers: Actor Malik Yoba’s Mother Has Passed
 2 days ago
04.03.21
5 items
DMX Reportedly Still On Life Support Following Suspected Overdose, Heart Attack’: Report
 2 days ago
04.04.21
Update: DMX Taken off Life Support, Breathing On His Own After Reported Overdose
 2 days ago
04.03.21
Maxwell On The Legacy Of ‘Urban Hang Suite’: ‘Destiny Is Under God’s Control’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
04.03.21
LaKeith Stanfield Is The First Black Samurai In Netflix’s New Anime Series ‘Yasuke’
 3 days ago
04.03.21
9 items
Twitter Celebrates The Life of Marvin Gaye On What Would Be The Iconic Singer’s 82nd Birthday
 3 days ago
04.03.21
Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In Private Ceremony In Atlanta
 4 days ago
04.02.21
4 items
The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big Pun Street Naming Ceremony
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Jay Electronica Descends From Bejeweled Hoverboard, Tells Kanye West To “Flame On King”
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accused Of Domestic Violence
 4 days ago
04.01.21
‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death
 5 days ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 5 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close