Barack Obama Praises MLB Decision To Pull All-Star Game From Georgia

President Barack Obama

Source: White House / White House

Former President Obama is praising Major League Baseball’s decision to pull its All-Star game from Georgia over the state’s new voting restrictions.  In a Saturday tweet, Obama congratulated MLB “for taking a stand on behalf of voting rights for all citizens.” He wrote, “There’s no better way for America’s pastime to honor the great Hank Aaron, who always led by example.” Obama’s comments come after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the midsummer classic was being removed from Atlanta because of the state’s new voting law.

(Source-CNN)

Barack Obama

