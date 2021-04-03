Suspect who struck U.S. Capitol officers has connections to Indiana

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect who crashed into two U.S. Capitol police officers Friday, killing one and injuring another, is believed to have connections to Indiana and Virginia, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The sources have identified the suspect as Noah Green, 25.

Green was shot by police after he crashed into a barricade and struck two U.S. Capitol Police officers, got out of the car and ran towards officers with a knife. He later died, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

