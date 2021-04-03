News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Suspect who struck U.S. Capitol officers has connections to Indiana

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
U.S. Capitol On Lockdown Due To External Security Threat

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect who crashed into two U.S. Capitol police officers Friday, killing one and injuring another, is believed to have connections to Indiana and Virginia, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The sources have identified the suspect as Noah Green, 25.

Green was shot by police after he crashed into a barricade and struck two U.S. Capitol Police officers, got out of the car and ran towards officers with a knife. He later died, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

Read more from WRTV here

indiana , national news , Noah Green , us capitol , us capitol police officer killed , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Prayers: Actor Malik Yoba’s Mother Has Passed
 7 hours ago
04.03.21
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
 7 hours ago
04.03.21
Maxwell On The Legacy Of ‘Urban Hang Suite’: ‘Destiny Is Under God’s Control’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 1 day ago
04.03.21
LaKeith Stanfield Is The First Black Samurai In Netflix’s New Anime Series ‘Yasuke’
 1 day ago
04.03.21
9 items
Twitter Celebrates The Life of Marvin Gaye On What Would Be The Iconic Singer’s 82nd Birthday
 1 day ago
04.03.21
Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In Private Ceremony In Atlanta
 2 days ago
04.02.21
4 items
The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion
 2 days ago
04.02.21
Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big Pun Street Naming Ceremony
 2 days ago
04.02.21
Jay Electronica Descends From Bejeweled Hoverboard, Tells Kanye West To “Flame On King”
 2 days ago
04.02.21
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accused Of Domestic Violence
 3 days ago
04.01.21
‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death
 3 days ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits Auction Block For $150,000
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close