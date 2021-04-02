Indy
Colts, Meijer to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 23-24

Lucas Oil Stadium

Source: Jennifer Aldridge|@jenn.alyse / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium in late April, the team announced Friday.

The free clinic will be available to Indiana residents 18 years and older on April 23-24. The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at the stadium.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given at the stadium on May 21-22.

The vaccine supply is limited to 4,000 doses over both days in April, and appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first served basis. People wanting to secure an appointment will be required to pre-register by texting COLTS to 75049 or visiting colts.com/vaccine by 4 p.m. April 19.

Read more from WRTV here

