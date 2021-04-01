Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Four People, Including Child, Killed In Mass Shooting In California

Mass Shooting, Orange, Calif.

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

On Wednesday evening a mass shooting in Orange, California took place at an office complex killing four people, including a child.

Police responded to a call about gunshots firing around 5:30 p.m. and when they arrived on the scene, gunshots were still being fired.

According to CNN, Orange Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Amat said “an officer-involved shooting did occur.” Amat also mentioned at the news conference that a fifth victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was also transported to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound. Amat says it is unknown if the suspect’s wound was self-inflicted.

At this time, officials are expected to hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET as there are no details on the suspect or victims

Four People, Including Child, Killed In Mass Shooting In California

