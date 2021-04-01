Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson Discusses How Black People Can Invest In Legalized Marijuana [WATCH]

New York just decriminalized marijuana and made recreational use acceptable for all over 21 years old.  Jeff Johnson explains why black people shouldn’t just focus on not going to jail for it but also learn how to make money from it. Jeff shares some ways black people can invest in marijuana, Joe Biden​’s Supreme Court commitment to black women, and what he hopes for the Derek Chauvin​ trial.

 

 

 

