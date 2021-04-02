Megan Thee Stallion Donates $50K Following Atlanta Spa Shootings

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is giving back to organizations to help Asian Americans after the deadly shootings in Atlanta earlier this month. The rapper is teaming up with clothing brand Fashion Nova and activist May Lee to donate 50-thousand-dollars to the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

Megan said the organization will work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast. Six of the eight individuals killed in the shootings were Asian women. Suspect Robert Aaron Long has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of assault.

Source | Billboard

