IRS: COVID Unemployment Tax Break Will Start In May

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The IRS says it will soon start sending out refunds to Americans who filed their tax returns without claiming a new break on unemployment benefits due to COVID-19. President Biden’s coronavirus relief package waived the federal tax on unemployment up to ten-thousand-200-dollars. The IRS will start issuing refunds automatically to people that are eligible in May and will continue into the summer. The IRS is telling taxpayers not to file an amended return, saying it was coming up with a workaround.

(Source-CNBC)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: