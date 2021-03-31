‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Lauren London marked the second anniversary of Nispey Hussle‘s death with a heartfelt yet sobering tribute to her lost love, who was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019, to the shock of his fans and supporters.

Lauren, who continuously uses her platform to honor Nipsey’s contributions to the culture, captioned a photo of young Nip pictured in front of a Hyde Park sign, affirming her eternal devotion.

“The Day of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever. 2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey,” Lauren wrote.

“In Honor of His life and demonstration…May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally. Your Boogie,” she concluded.

Lauren and Nipsey, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, enjoyed five years together prior to his untimely death. The two shared a four-year-old son named Kross. Nipsey has a 13-year-old daughter named Emani from a previous relationship, and London shares her 11-year-old son Kameron with rapper Lil Wayne.

Nipsey’s death specifically shook his South Los Angeles community as a whole and in the years following, numerous murals and tributes sprung up across the city to remember the slain rapper. The rapper was active in his community and helped launch a STEM center in his hometown one year prior to his death. He was shot just steps away from his apparel store Marathon Clothing.

Nipsey’s suspected killer Eric Holder was arrested days later in Los Angeles and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. Holder plead not guilty in court. Earlier this week, Holder requested that a judge to reduce his bail from $6.5M to $4M, with his lawyers arguing that he does not pose a flight risk. A second hearing is scheduled for Aril 6, according to the New York Daily News.

On social media Nipsey’s fans and music industry peers like 2 Chainz and The Game, posted tributes to the legacy of ‘Neighborhood Nip.’

