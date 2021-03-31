Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death

"You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally," London wrote.

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Lauren London marked the second anniversary of Nispey Hussle‘s death with a heartfelt yet sobering tribute to her lost love, who was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019, to the shock of his fans and supporters.

Lauren, who continuously uses her platform to honor Nipsey’s contributions to the culture, captioned a photo of young Nip pictured in front of a Hyde Park sign, affirming her eternal devotion.

“The Day of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever. 2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey,” Lauren wrote.

“In Honor of His life and demonstration…May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally. Your Boogie,” she concluded.

Lauren and Nipsey, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, enjoyed five years together prior to his untimely death. The two shared a four-year-old son named Kross. Nipsey has a 13-year-old daughter named Emani from a previous relationship, and London shares her 11-year-old son Kameron with rapper Lil Wayne.

Nipsey’s death specifically shook his South Los Angeles community as a whole and in the years following, numerous murals and tributes sprung up across the city to remember the slain rapper. The rapper was active in his community and helped launch a STEM center in his hometown one year prior to his death. He was shot just steps away from his apparel store Marathon Clothing.

Nipsey’s suspected killer Eric Holder was arrested days later in Los Angeles and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. Holder plead not guilty in court. Earlier this week, Holder requested that a judge to reduce his bail from $6.5M to $4M, with his lawyers arguing that he does not pose a flight risk. A second hearing is scheduled for Aril 6, according to the New York Daily News.

On social media Nipsey’s fans and music industry peers like 2 Chainz and The Game, posted tributes to the legacy of ‘Neighborhood Nip.’

SEE ALSO:

Here Are Nipsey Hussle’s Final Words After He Was Fatally Shot

Justice For Nipsey: Where Eric Holder’s Murder Case Stands 1 Year Later

US-crime-shooting-music-NipseyHussle

Los Angeles Says Goodbye To Nipsey Hussle

43 photos Launch gallery

Los Angeles Says Goodbye To Nipsey Hussle

Continue reading Los Angeles Says Goodbye To Nipsey Hussle

Los Angeles Says Goodbye To Nipsey Hussle

[caption id="attachment_3850668" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:34 p.m. EDT -- The legendary Stevie Wonder performed at Nipsey Hussle's memorial, fulfilling the wishes of the late rapper who said he wanted the iconic entertainer to sign at his funeral. Before singing, Wonder spoke about the tragedy and vicious cycle of losing Black lives to violence. https://twitter.com/usatodaylife/status/1116440051133624322 He then broke into a rendition of "Rocket Love," a song that Stevie said he was told was one of Nipsey's favorites. https://twitter.com/cali4niaboiii/status/1116440380386492417 UPDATED: 4:13 p.m. EDT -- Snoop Dogg spoke briefly at Nipsey Hussle's funeral and started off his comments with recognizing the strength that Lauren London has been displaying since her partner was killed nearly two weeks ago. “Every real black man needs a real black woman in their life," Snoop said about the couple to a round of applause. https://twitter.com/bctw/status/1116433990473396234 UPDATED: 3:33 p.m. EDT -- Nipsey Hussle's brother took the stage to reminisce about the slain rapper and was perhaps given the warmest welcome by the crowd. Samiel Asghedom told tales of the two of them growing up in South Central Los Angeles, sometimes using explicit language that brought a rousing round of applause from the audience. https://twitter.com/xxxxxx_Kx/status/1116423579690840065 https://twitter.com/TheUndefeated/status/1116424812883107842 https://twitter.com/OnSMASH/status/1116424863621754880   UPDATED: 3:22 p.m. EDT -- Nipsey Hussle's parents took the stage at their son's memorial and were lauded across social media for their collective calm under such trying times. https://twitter.com/PhotosByBeanz/status/1116418715074138112 https://twitter.com/currenttingz/status/1116425357392064513 UPDATED: 2:52 p.m. EDT -- Lauren London brought Nipsey Hussle's children out on the stage in an emotional moment during the late rapper's memorial in Los Angeles on Thursday. Nipsey's son took the mic and spoke briefly before some of his other children spoke, too, including his baby son. https://twitter.com/Nicole_Emmett/status/1116413062486077442 London was Nipsey's partner and mother of his youngest son. https://twitter.com/aladywhoknows/status/1116425791657644032 UPDATED: 2:23 p.m. EDT -- Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan spoke at Nipsey Hussle's memorial and honored him with one of the greatest comparisons in music. https://twitter.com/yashasworld/status/1116405929828732928 He also made an impassioned plea to young people to stop disrespecting and killing one another. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJjTvUJtKgw Farrakhan made an unfortunate gaffe while speaking about the late rapper, and Twitter noticed it. https://twitter.com/YesItsQue/status/1116406889863163905 But then Farrakhan put some respect on Nipsey's name. https://twitter.com/nickimayonews/status/1116406444293808128   UPDATED: 2:17 p.m. EDT -- President Barack Obama sent a letter to be read at Nipsey Hussle's memorial in Los Angeles on Thursday, and it nearly broke social media. "While most people saw the Crenshaw neighborhood as gangs bullets and despair, he [Nipsey Hussle] saw potential," the 44th president wrote in a letter that was read aloud. https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1116405908698009600   Original story:   Nipsey Hussle's death touched millions of people, including those who may not have been familiar with him before, which is why a public memorial seemed fitting. With Nipsey's memorial taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, here is everything you need to know about the service along with photos and videos. https://twitter.com/NipseyHussle/status/1115372002087505920 Fans were already starting to line up outside the sold-out venue early Thursday morning. https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1116360839185874944 Nipsey's family announced on Monday that there would be a "Celebration of Life" for Hussle at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles from 10a.m. to noon local time. Nipsey's casket was expected to be at the Staples Center and a procession is set to start as soon as the service ends. Free tickets to the memorial service became available to California residents on Tuesday at 10a.m. and it was reported that by 10:42a.m., people began receiving messages that there were no more tickets available. READ MORE: Nipsey Hussle's Mother Has An Inspiring Message The 25-mile funeral procession through the streets of Los Angeles, which will pass landmarks that were important to Nipsey, like his Marathon Clothing store, is to give those who were unable to attend the memorial service that chance to pay their last respects. The procession will conclude at a Crenshaw funeral home. A source told TMZ that Nipsey's family met with LAPD on Wednesday to discuss logistics and security measures for the event. Per the website for the memorial, no cameras and recording devices are allowed and no one can wear a backpack or bag more that 14 x 14 inches. Attendees will be subjected to search by security personnel. READ MORE: L.A. Intersection Renamed For Nipsey Hussle Nipsey, who has been held in high regard for his community involvement, was shot and killed on Sunday March 31 while standing in front of his clothing store at the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw in Los Angeles. A death certificate showed Nipsey died over 30 minutes after being shot. Suspected gunman Eric Holder was arrested soon after and charged last week for murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of attempted murder as he shot two other people with Nipsey. Holder has pled not guilty to all of the charges and is now being represented by Chris Dardon, the infamous lawyer from the O.J. Simpson trial. Police have called the shooting a personal dispute and not a result of gang violence. They have yet to release details about the conversation Nipsey and Holder that may have led to the shooting. Scroll down to see images from Thursday's memorial and funeral for Nipsey Hussle. These photos and videos will be updated throughout the day. You can also watch a live stream of the memorial service below, which starts at 10 a.m. local time and 1 p.m. EDT, or by clicking here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcJ8t7tsCS8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3bGG61io5A

‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accused Of Domestic Violence
 8 hours ago
04.01.21
‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death
 17 hours ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 21 hours ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’
 23 hours ago
03.31.21
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits Auction Block For $150,000
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Virginia Black Woman Labeled “Trouble Maker” For Exposing Racist Cops
 1 day ago
03.31.21
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings
 2 days ago
03.31.21
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Biden Administration Considering A National Vaccine Passport Program
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 3 days ago
03.30.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Are BIG MAD Lil Nas X Gave Satan A Lapdance, He Epically Trolls Them In Response
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Photos
Close