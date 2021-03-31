Indy
HomeIndy

Butler University to provide COVID-19 vaccines to students

Butler University to provide COVID-19 vaccines to students

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Entrance sign into Butler University in Indianapolis

Source: Education Images / Getty

Starting next week, Butler University will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to all students.

The Indiana Department of Health informed the university late last week that the State would make doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine available to colleges and universities across Indiana, with the goal of vaccinating as many students as possible before the end of the semester.

Out-of-state residents and international students are also eligible for the program. And, if enough vaccines remain following student vaccinations, Butler will make it available to faculty and staff.

Students at Butler who choose to participate will receive the first dose between April 7-9 in the Efroymson Family Gymnasium at Hinkle Fieldhouse; the second dose will be administered May 4-6 in the Health and Recreation Complex on campus.

Read the full story here.

Source: WRTV.com

Butler University , Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Indianapolis , Vaccine

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’
 3 hours ago
03.31.21
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits Auction Block For $150,000
 5 hours ago
03.31.21
Virginia Black Woman Labeled “Trouble Maker” For Exposing Racist Cops
 5 hours ago
03.31.21
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 23 hours ago
03.31.21
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings
 1 day ago
03.31.21
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Biden Administration Considering A National Vaccine Passport Program
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 2 days ago
03.30.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Are BIG MAD Lil Nas X Gave Satan A Lapdance, He Epically Trolls Them In Response
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Recap, Ep. 2
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 4 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Photos
Close