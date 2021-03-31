Kristian Little Stricklen On New Role As President Of The Madam Walker Legacy Center [Watch]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kristian Little Stricklen has been appointed as the new President of the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

Recognized as a senior management executive, with proven domestic and global experience in marketing strategy and communications, this dynamic leader has an exemplary 25-year career transforming strategic solutions into workable partnerships.

Kristian sits down with Karen Vaughn to discuss her new role as President, her local and global goals for the Madam Walker Legacy Center, and empowering the community through entrepreneurship.

Mrs. Stricklen was previously the Chief Communications and Engagement Officer for Indianapolis Public Schools, where she successfully led external communications, community engagement, and served as a member of the IPS Superintendent’s executive leadership cabinet.

Known as a leader and relationship builder, she has a proven track record of providing visionary leadership.

In January 2019, the Board of School Commissioners unanimously voted to create the Family and Community Engagement (FACE) department in an effort to cultivate and maintain healthy working relationships with parents, families, community members, and stakeholders.

Kristian was nationally recognized by Ragan’s as a 2019 Top Woman in Communications – Bridge Builder category, and locally by Center for Leadership Development for achievement in Communications, PR, and Advertising in 2020.

A strong community advocate who has previously sat on the boards of Indiana Black Expo and Autism Speaks -Indianapolis, Kristian is the founder of Jacob’s Ladder, an autism initiative in honor of her son. She currently gives her time as a board member for the Madam Walker Legacy Center, Young Actors Theatre, and Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. She is also a member of the Stanley K. Lacy Executive Leadership Series Class XLII.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: