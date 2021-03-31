Sports
HomeSports

Referee collapses, wheeled off court on stretcher during Gonzaga-USC game

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
NBA Basketball

Source: Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images / Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

A scary moment occurred during the Gonzaga and Southern California Elite 8 basketball game on Tuesday.

The moment occurred as referee Bert Smith had just set up on the baseline at the 15-minute mark in the first half as USC was moving onto offense when he collapsed and hit his head on the floor.

Smith was unresponsive on the floor but was conscious on the stretcher with his arms folded as medical officials took him off the court to examine him further.

The NCAA said that Smith left the game due to a “medical issue.”

Read more from WRTV here

basketball referee collapses during game , Bert Smith , college basketball , elite 8 , Final Four , Gonzaga , Indianapolis , INDY News , March Madness , NCAA , southern california , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 20 hours ago
03.31.21
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings
 22 hours ago
03.31.21
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Biden Administration Considering A National Vaccine Passport Program
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 2 days ago
03.30.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Are BIG MAD Lil Nas X Gave Satan A Lapdance, He Epically Trolls Them In Response
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Recap, Ep. 2
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 3 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 5 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Photos
Close