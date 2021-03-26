Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary Breaks Down To Last Dance By Donna Summer [WATCH]

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

This week the Rickey Smiley Morning Show decided to celebrate the queen of disco, Donna Summer for songs that stay in your head all day.  Gary broke down and had an emotional moment to “Last Dance” and shared some nostalgic memories that he shared with his friends.  Rickey and Special K also go back and forth and shared what it was like back in the day to have a “real childhood.”

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

valentine's day playlist

For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

20 photos Launch gallery

For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

Continue reading For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist

  [caption id="attachment_2468944" align="aligncenter" width="1013"] Source: KCi / Reach Media[/caption] It's that time of the year again where love is in the air.  Valentine's Day may look a little different because of the climate of 2021, but don't let that take your love away.  February 14 is all about basking in not only the love you have for your partner but for your friends and most importantly yourself. RELATED: Is Valentine’s Day Overrated? [EXCLUSIVE] However, you're choosing to celebrate the day of love, whether it's with your partner, your potential, your friends, or yourself, we have the perfect playlist for any occasion.  From the old classic love songs that'll get you in your feelings to some jams that will set the mood, this is one is for the lovers. RELATED: Why It’s Never Too Early In A Relationship To Celebrate Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE] So grab your chocolate-covered strawberries, your bubbly champagne, and divine into this Valentine's Day playlist.   Click HERE  to Follow the Full  Valentine's Day Playlist on Spotify Click HERE to Follow the Full Valentine's Day Playlist on Apple Music   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary Breaks Down To Last Dance By Donna Summer [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 15 hours ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 15 hours ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 15 hours ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 1 day ago
03.26.21
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 3 days ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 4 days ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife Dawg’s Best Verses
 4 days ago
03.22.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album
 4 days ago
03.24.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’
 4 days ago
03.23.21
Photos
Close