Get Paid To Watch James Bond Movies

Well, if you’ve got the time…

A website wants to pay you to watch Bond, James Bond. NerdBear.com is offering one-thousand dollars to watch the entire double-oh-seven franchise. That’s 24 films from 1962’s Dr. No to 2015’s Spectre. It’s in celebration of the new Bond movie No Time To Die, which debuts this year. The job requirements include watching every film in 30 days and filling out a worksheet. The winner will also get a gift card to rent the movies, and another to go see the latest installment when it’s released in September.

(Source-Cinema Blend)

