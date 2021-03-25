Miami Heat Plans To Have “Vaccinated Only” Sections At Home Games For Vaccinated Fans

The higher-ups who run the Miami Heat organization are doing something innovative to appeal to fans who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ESPN, beginning April 1, fans who have received their full dosage of vaccine and have their cards to prove so will be allowed to sit in the lower bowl of American Airlines Arena where they can be much closer to the players and the action. Masks will still be a requirement but the social distancing policy will be very lax.
The Heat are the first NBA franchise to implement this policy and will be very interesting to see which teams follow suit. This serves as quite the reward for a city that hasn’t seemed to give a f**k about COVID-19 when you consider the spring break scenes that we witnessed on South Beach this past weekend. Guess time will tell if everything remains safe for patrons and players.
“You’re already getting a sense that things are starting to change and go in a much more positive direction,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.” Just the environment in our building, I remember those first couple games we had at the beginning of the year when there was literally nobody here, that was an eerie experience.”
Those who wish to partake in this experience will enter the property from a separate entrance and will be required to show their ID along with their official CDC vaccine card showing that they have been vaccinated for at least 14 days prior.
Teams are encouraged to set up “vaccinated only” concessions and bathrooms to avoid comingling with potential COVID carriers. Looks like we’re slowly getting back to whatever version of normal we can return to.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
SEE ALSO:
Krispy Kreme Giving Out Free Doughnuts All Year if You Get The COVID Vaccine
Two Florida Women Pose As Grannies In Attempt To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Early
COVID-19 & Vibes: SWAT Called In To Handle Miami Spring Breakers Who Broke Curfew, Twitter Reacts
COVID-19 & Vibes: SWAT Called In To Handle Miami Spring Breakers Who Broke Curfew, Twitter Reacts
1.
1 of 15
Miami Beach has extended the curfew until April 12th https://t.co/9DFexdd7a1— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 22, 2021
2.
2 of 15
Miami Beach 2021.— realDiaperDon (@realDiaperDonJr) March 21, 2021
Florida should get a huge bill for their role in spreading the virus.#MiamiBeach #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/jvO9Vg0G3j
3.
3 of 15
When the “hoodlums” come to Miami Beach, FL for spring break! pic.twitter.com/xaPigi5YZb— 🔥⚔️Destiny⚔️🔥 (@RN_Destiny) March 21, 2021
4.
4 of 15
Based on the damage, destruction and chaos we have seen in Miami Beach, it's clear that many parents are raising their children to behave worse than animals.— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 21, 2021
5.
5 of 15
Ron DeSantis is at fault for the madness on Miami Beach.— Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) March 21, 2021
But for his dangerous rhetoric and incompetent leadership, we would not be here today.
It is time to Remove Ron.
6.
6 of 15
I can guarantee you that not a single person from the crib was out at south beach in this video pic.twitter.com/pk2LbviAMP— Derek Lane (@Dereks_Lane) March 20, 2021
7.
7 of 15
Don’t blame Miami for those crowds on South Beach. Nobody who’s from Miami goes to South Beach— Silas P. Silas (@Kenny16Techs) March 20, 2021
8.
8 of 15
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Bra wtf is going on, on South Beach pic.twitter.com/7LzMFS0ntk— Inuyasha (@NikeHeadKJ) March 20, 2021
9.
9 of 15
South Beach is to Miami residents what Time Square is to New Yorkers— Pilljar Productions (@Pilljar2) March 20, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Spring break partying - Miami South beach. This isn’t going to end well next month. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8VNplhYvbO— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 20, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Paints face and hair like the Joker, goes to South Beach, climbs up on a car with an American flag, screams “Fucking COVID is over baby!” and makes it rain. #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/JTLEjzCZps— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 20, 2021
12.
12 of 15
South beach rn pic.twitter.com/7Z0RP7YWcC— Marco (@Marcotge) March 21, 2021
13.
13 of 15
me watching the spring breakers on south beach all over the TL pic.twitter.com/8rnSrvqL37— 𝖏 𝖔 𝖓 𝖎 🌹 (@Jonaniswin) March 22, 2021
14.
14 of 15
Yet another crazy night at South Beach pic.twitter.com/YONTXXgRRT— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 18, 2021
15.
15 of 15
When your friends who are in town to visit you, ask you to go to South Beach pic.twitter.com/LGrZHiOUNf— Luis R Gazitua (@TheLouGaz) March 22, 2021
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Miami Heat Plans To Have “Vaccinated Only” Sections At Home Games For Vaccinated Fans was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com