New plan to change how thousands of IPS students get to school

New plan to change how thousands of IPS students get to school

Changes to busing and walking to school are part of a cost-savings plan to keep an $18 million budget shortfall from impacting academic instruction for Indianapolis Public Schools.

Proposed enforcement of walk zones and the use of IndyGo to transport a couple hundred high school students are expected to now save the district up to $4 million.

“I want to make sure we are protecting that teaching and learning environment,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.

