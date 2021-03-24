Indy
Heading to the NCAA Tournament games?

Heading to the NCAA Tournament games?

NCAA Tourney

Source: Indiana Sports Corp

The NCAA is allowing a limited number of fans to attend the tournament games this year, but if you’re planning to attend any of the games things will look a little different for fans.

Fan capacity will be capped at 25% for all rounds, which means fan sizes will range based on where the tournament games are taking place.

Games will be held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Mackey Arena and Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Here are a few of the other precautions in place for the tournament games:

Face Masks Required

  • Aside from the players, all people inside any of the venues hosting a tournament game must wear a face covering and social distance during the game. The NCAA says they also have crews that will be cleaning and disinfecting throughout the tournament.

Pre-Entry Screening

  • All entrants will be subject to local health official restrictions and guidance including health screening and temperature checks before entering the competition venue.

Digital Tickets

  • All tickets to the tournament games will be digital, so make sure you have your phone on you!

No Big Bags

  • Fans are not allowed to bring any bags bigger than 10″x10″x2″ into the venue.

No Loitering

  • During the tournament games fans will be asked not to loiter in any of the hallways or common spaces. All tunnels and doors to and from the court must be kept clear.

And the biggest message tournament officials have for fans is that if you feel sick stay home. If you have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or feel unwell, tournament officials ask that you not attend the games.

VIEW | Click here for a full schedule of events for the NCAA

Source: WRTV.com

