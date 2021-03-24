Indy
HomeIndy

Indiana opening vaccine eligibility to 16 and up

Indiana opening vaccine eligibility to 16 and up

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Senior African Woman Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine Medical Injection

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced that Indiana will open up vaccine eligibility to all Hoosiers 16 and older on Wednesday, March 31.

The statewide face covering mandate will become an advisory starting April 6. Face covering will remain mandatory, however, in all state buildings and facilities, as well as in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice.

“When I visit my favorite restaurant or conduct a public event, I will continue to wear a mask,” Holcomb said during a live address Tuesday. “It is the right thing to do. Hoosiers who take these recommended precautions will help us get to what I hope is the tail end of this pandemic.”

Click here to read Gov. Holcomb’s full remarks.

Source: WRTV.com

16 and up , Coronavirus , COVID-19 , indiana , Vaccine

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 20 hours ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife Dawg’s Best Verses
 2 days ago
03.22.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’
 2 days ago
03.23.21
The Ghost Brothers Link Up With Jack Osborne on ‘Fright Club’ [Video]
 2 days ago
03.22.21
15 items
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
 2 days ago
03.22.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Photos
Close