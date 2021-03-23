Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted With 21 Pounds Of Meth

Chicago Cubs minor league player Jesus Camargo was set to be one of the most promising stars in baseball after signing with the Cubs in 2015. With a promising future, you would think he wouldn’t do anything to ruin his chances and of course, the millions that could be coming his way. Baseball money is an entirely different game and throwing it away for nothing isn’t a smart move, but that’s exactly what he did.

According to Yahoo Sports, Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal amount, the man was moving serious weight.

Deputies found a Cubs duffel bag filled with cleats, baseball gloves, and several packages of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to deputies. They also found $1,000 in cash in addition to the suspected oxycodone pills, per the report.

Camargo-Corrales is charged with four felonies: Distribution and possession of methamphetamine, distribution of oxycodone, and possession of schedule 2 drugs, according to the report. He’s being held on a $75,000 bond in an Eagle County jail.

Deputies released the two passengers after determining that they weren’t aware of the drugs, per the report.

Reportedly, Jesus claims he was paid $500 to deliver the bag he thought only had shoes, but he later admitted to knowing drugs were inside as well. Not only is his future ruined, but that’s a lot of work that someone will have to answer for. Hopefully, the odds are in his favor.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

