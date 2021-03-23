Entertainment Buzz
Change Of Plans: Mike Tyson Biopic, Starring Jamie Foxx, To Become Limited Series

Change Of Plans: Mike Tyson Biopic, Starring Jamie Foxx, To Become Limited Series

Mike Tyson With His Exotic Cars

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

The highly anticipated Mike Tyson biopic starring and executive produced by Jamie
Foxx will now be a limited series titled, “Tyson.”

The change of plans comes on the heels of Hulu announcing their unauthorized
limited series, “Iron Mike.” Now, Mike, Jamie Foxx, Antoine Fuqua, who will direct, and
executive producer Martin Scorsese are going to fight fire with fire by releasing their
own limited series.

No date given as of yet.

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/change-of-plans-mike-tyson-biopic-starring-jamie-foxx-to-become-limited-series/

