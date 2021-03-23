WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The highly anticipated Mike Tyson biopic starring and executive produced by Jamie

Foxx will now be a limited series titled, “Tyson.”

The change of plans comes on the heels of Hulu announcing their unauthorized

limited series, “Iron Mike.” Now, Mike, Jamie Foxx, Antoine Fuqua, who will direct, and

executive producer Martin Scorsese are going to fight fire with fire by releasing their

own limited series.

No date given as of yet.

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/change-of-plans-mike-tyson-biopic-starring-jamie-foxx-to-become-limited-series/

