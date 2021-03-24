Sex & Relationships
HomeSex & Relationships

Twitter Reacts To Relationship Coach Derrick Jaxn Revealing He Cheated On Wife

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

#RelationshipTwitter is back at it with the debates.

However, this time it’s not about $200 dates or paying for your girlfriend’s friends when they tag along– this time, it’s much more specific because it involves Derrick Jaxn. Derrick Jaxn is a 31-year-old YouTube influencer in the relationship space. He’s got over 746,000 follers on the video platform that he’s gained as sort of a relationship guidance counselor with advice on subjects like when a woman doesn’t text you back, dealing with an ex, how man avoid accountability, and the pressures of monogamy. His fame goes beyond YouTube, with over 1.3m followers on Instagram and over 63,000 on Twitter.

Jaxn was growing a true fanbase as his video view went into the hundreds of millions, until he shocked everyone when he dropped a video yesterday revealing that he’d cheated on his wife, Da’Naia.

“Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage. I’m talking about as serious as sex to sexual flirtation and meeting up and that kind of thing,” he revealed in the video, in which his wife appeared too.

Da’Naia explains that she originally left him when she found out about the infidelity, but returned once she noticed a “shift” in his behavior.

To make things even more interesting, Jackson is also a published author of books that largely give relationship advice, including his most recent ironically titled Heal Together Without Hurting Each Other.

Twitter got wind of the hypocrisy that someone who built a career on nurturing healthy relationships was caught cheating.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Pair of stylish silver wedding rings on wood background

Derrick Jaxn Cheating On Wife Twitter Reactions

18 photos Launch gallery

Derrick Jaxn Cheating On Wife Twitter Reactions

Continue reading Derrick Jaxn Cheating On Wife Twitter Reactions

Derrick Jaxn Cheating On Wife Twitter Reactions

Twitter Reacts To Relationship Coach Derrick Jaxn Revealing He Cheated On Wife  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 15 hours ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife Dawg’s Best Verses
 2 days ago
03.22.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’
 2 days ago
03.23.21
The Ghost Brothers Link Up With Jack Osborne on ‘Fright Club’ [Video]
 2 days ago
03.22.21
15 items
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
 2 days ago
03.22.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Photos
Close