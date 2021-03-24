Twitter Reacts To Relationship Coach Derrick Jaxn Revealing He Cheated On Wife

#RelationshipTwitter is back at it with the debates.
However, this time it’s not about $200 dates or paying for your girlfriend’s friends when they tag along– this time, it’s much more specific because it involves Derrick Jaxn. Derrick Jaxn is a 31-year-old YouTube influencer in the relationship space. He’s got over 746,000 follers on the video platform that he’s gained as sort of a relationship guidance counselor with advice on subjects like when a woman doesn’t text you back, dealing with an ex, how man avoid accountability, and the pressures of monogamy. His fame goes beyond YouTube, with over 1.3m followers on Instagram and over 63,000 on Twitter.
Jaxn was growing a true fanbase as his video view went into the hundreds of millions, until he shocked everyone when he dropped a video yesterday revealing that he’d cheated on his wife, Da’Naia.
“Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage. I’m talking about as serious as sex to sexual flirtation and meeting up and that kind of thing,” he revealed in the video, in which his wife appeared too.
Da’Naia explains that she originally left him when she found out about the infidelity, but returned once she noticed a “shift” in his behavior.
To make things even more interesting, Jackson is also a published author of books that largely give relationship advice, including his most recent ironically titled Heal Together Without Hurting Each Other.
Twitter got wind of the hypocrisy that someone who built a career on nurturing healthy relationships was caught cheating.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Derrick Jaxn Cheating On Wife Twitter Reactions
Derrick Jaxn Cheating On Wife Twitter Reactions
1.
1 of 18
Derrick Jaxn: “I gave my life to God and my life fell apart”— VizKila (@weszmarsh) March 23, 2021
God: pic.twitter.com/YzCBSnl2WC
2.
2 of 18
That Derrick Jaxn dude only lasted so long cus people rather be told what they want to hear instead of what they need to hear lol it was obvious as hell he been pandering to a specific demographic this whole time— Zigg ♻️ (@XaviercMiller) March 23, 2021
3.
3 of 18
Derrick Jaxn: “Babe? BABY! Come record this video with me real quick please.”— Kar (@karlogan_) March 22, 2021
His wife: pic.twitter.com/ncl0MwdTO8
4.
4 of 18
Just the thought of Derrick Jaxn filming a "men ain't shit" video outside of his sidechick's house before he went in...I just...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7GQ9zFOd7k— dj0nes (@dj0nes) March 22, 2021
5.
5 of 18
Derrick Jaxn: I cheated on my wife...— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) March 23, 2021
Us: pic.twitter.com/78g6o4HhST
6.
6 of 18
This is how tight Derrick Jaxn was holding his wife hand 😩🥴 pic.twitter.com/7rrAPNz2e7— Juju 🇳🇬 (@JuJuBreauxD) March 22, 2021
7.
7 of 18
Wild part about Derrick Jaxn is his online persona would tell his wife to leave him 🤷🏾♀️— dj0nes (@dj0nes) March 22, 2021
8.
8 of 18
Derrick Jaxn on his way to go cheat... pic.twitter.com/9CXBLx6Vmd— Ti Said What Ti Said YouTube Channel (@TiSaidChannel) March 22, 2021
9.
9 of 18
This is how Derrick jaxn’s wife should have responded pic.twitter.com/HwPLOWJlET— LaCienega Boulevardez (@lucyy__liu) March 23, 2021
10.
10 of 18
Me reading all the Derrick Jaxn slander. It makes sense that all his videos were done in the car..he was either done cheating or going to cheat 😂😂😂 #DerrickJaxn pic.twitter.com/K8BVaqN0fi— Ray Puckett (@RayPuckett11) March 22, 2021
11.
11 of 18
Derrick jaxn in his car warning women about certain men : pic.twitter.com/OqhH2LiTM7— 🧐🔎🟧⬛ (@OnigiriSergent) March 23, 2021
12.
12 of 18
This award goes to Derrick Jaxn lol pic.twitter.com/OnjVN2IQz3— 💙Ericka💙 (@OutspokenE) March 23, 2021
13.
13 of 18
Nahhh this Derrick Jaxn skit got me crying nigga said “I read the Bible backwards and upside down” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Sd96dv256F— LemonadeStandBinks (@DontBanMeBinks) March 23, 2021
14.
14 of 18
So Derrick Jaxn’s wife really came on this live with a bonnet on her head😩Which is clear sign that she will be packed up and Uhaul ready by Friday🤣🤣 #DerrickJaxn #cheater pic.twitter.com/GoGki4Ft8d— Nat💋 (@pretti_lucky) March 22, 2021
15.
15 of 18
Everybody watching Derrick Jaxn wife just sitting there holding his hand pic.twitter.com/pqOpwr9To8— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) March 23, 2021
16.
16 of 18
Soooo Derrick Jaxn career is over!! 😂😂😂like bruh!! You can’t be cheating are you kidding me! It’s really not funny because I’m sure his wife is crushed but bro, your sole source of income is based on you being loyal to your woman you messed that up? 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/AgimKeEMso— JUSTMYTHOUGHTS (@JUSMITHOUGHTS1) March 22, 2021
17.
17 of 18
Derrick Jaxn got caught cheating!? pic.twitter.com/ANyEaZ8W38— Bruce Leroy Green 🍥 (@Dent2ndHisName) March 20, 2021
18.
18 of 18
Not Derrick Jaxn cheating on his wife for YEARS with his whole “healthy relationship” platform. Men will always amaze me.. pic.twitter.com/eOgw25a2UR— Jessica (@JestJessica) March 20, 2021
Twitter Reacts To Relationship Coach Derrick Jaxn Revealing He Cheated On Wife was originally published on cassiuslife.com