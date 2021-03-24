Twitter Reacts To Relationship Coach Derrick Jaxn Revealing He Cheated On Wife

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

#RelationshipTwitter is back at it with the debates.

However, this time it’s not about $200 dates or paying for your girlfriend’s friends when they tag along– this time, it’s much more specific because it involves Derrick Jaxn. Derrick Jaxn is a 31-year-old YouTube influencer in the relationship space. He’s got over 746,000 follers on the video platform that he’s gained as sort of a relationship guidance counselor with advice on subjects like when a woman doesn’t text you back, dealing with an ex, how man avoid accountability, and the pressures of monogamy. His fame goes beyond YouTube, with over 1.3m followers on Instagram and over 63,000 on Twitter.

Jaxn was growing a true fanbase as his video view went into the hundreds of millions, until he shocked everyone when he dropped a video yesterday revealing that he’d cheated on his wife, Da’Naia.

“Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage. I’m talking about as serious as sex to sexual flirtation and meeting up and that kind of thing,” he revealed in the video, in which his wife appeared too.

Da’Naia explains that she originally left him when she found out about the infidelity, but returned once she noticed a “shift” in his behavior.

To make things even more interesting, Jackson is also a published author of books that largely give relationship advice, including his most recent ironically titled Heal Together Without Hurting Each Other.

Twitter got wind of the hypocrisy that someone who built a career on nurturing healthy relationships was caught cheating.

