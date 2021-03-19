Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Teddy Riley Shares What To Expect On His Episode Of UnCensored On TVOne [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

After we witnessed all the hits he created on VERZUZ, Teddy Riley is now sharing his story this weekend.  On the season premiere of UnCensored, the legendary producer and songwriter will be sharing his story this Sunday. Riley joins The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and discusses what to expect in the film, his favorite records that he produces, and what he’s learned since his VERZUZ battle.

 

 

You probably know Teddy Riley produced hits like "Rump Shaker" and "Don't Leave Me" but did you know he has produced songs for Mary J. Blige, Joe, and Lady Gaga to name a few. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Riley is responsible for creating classic tracks that we all have loved to party to over the years but he is also not afraid of a ballad! Check out the list below for 10 songs you may not have known he produced. There are a lot more but we think you may be surprised by some of the songs! Teddy Riley will be bringing all his hits to the 2020 Unsung Cruise sailing October 11 - 18, 2020. For more details visit UnsungCruise.com

