Business & Economy
Home

Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster Home Ownership For Black Communities

The sportswear giant dropped a milli on it.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
NIKE, Inc. and National Urban League

Source: NIKE, Inc. / NIKE, Inc.

One of the biggest brands in the world is doing their part to ensure better equity in the housing market. Nike has announced a new partnership intended to level the playing field.

Last week the Portland, Oregon brand announced a new initiative that will help people of color flourish. As part of its Black Community Commitment, Nike, Converse, and Jordan Brand are partnering with the National Urban League (NUL) by donating $1 million to the organization. NUL brings a legacy of helping Black Americans and other underserved communities through education and job training, workforce development, housing and community development and entrepreneurship to achieve economic self-reliance.

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110 years,” says Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of National Urban League. “With NIKE, Inc.’s investment, we’ll be able to both get more people to work in living wage jobs soon after incarceration and expand homeownership opportunities for Black individuals and families across the United States.”

The $1 million investment is split into two distinct areas: $500,000 will help fund programming for the NUL Urban Reentry Jobs Program, which helps formerly incarcerated people find sustained employment, and the other $500,000 will support NUL’s “Home is Where the Wealth Is,” a campaign that helps expand first-time home ownership opportunities for Black Americans through financial education and individualized coaching.

Complementing national partnerships with a hyper-local approach to driving impact and engagement, NIKE, Inc. announces its Black Community Commitment grantees in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and St. Louis to local organizations that support economic empowerment, education and social justice for Black Americans. Areas of focus include workforce training, wealth creation, the arts and more, all directed to local nonprofit partners who are making tangible differences in their communities.

You can learn more about the housing opportunity here.

Photo: NIKE Inc.

Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster Home Ownership For Black Communities  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot
 4 hours ago
03.18.21
Tamika Mallory Response To Samaria Rice ‘God Never Said The Weapons Wouldn’t Form’
 5 hours ago
03.18.21
Wendy Williams Both Burped & Farted During Her Talk Show, Allegedly
 12 hours ago
03.18.21
Isaiah John Breaks Down ‘Snowfall,’ British vs. African-American Actors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
 1 day ago
03.17.21
10 items
Super Cap?: The Reviews For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Are Calling It A Masterpiece
 2 days ago
03.17.21
Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Oldest Daughter Maia
 2 days ago
03.17.21
Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3
 2 days ago
03.17.21
15 items
Twitter Discusses Rodney King, Other Events That Would’ve Broke The Network
 2 days ago
03.17.21
Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.16.21
Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
Tank Responds to Criticism Around Maxwell Sample, “R&B Money” and His Acting Career
 3 days ago
03.15.21
MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal
 3 days ago
03.15.21
15 items
2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever
 3 days ago
03.16.21
Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Felt She Was “Too Ghetto” For ‘The Talk’
 3 days ago
03.15.21
23 items
The Good, Bad and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Photos
Close