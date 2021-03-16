Travis Scott Officially Launches His New CACTI Hard Seltzer

Last December, Travis Scott announced another upcoming release for 2021: his own brand of hard seltzer called CACTI, a play on his nickname Cactus Jack as well as the fact it is made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico. This past Sunday, at long last, Scott dropped his first commercial for the beverage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

“Finally getting CACTI out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team,” he said in a statement. “This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging, and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built.”

The 30-second spot features oddball funnyman Eric Andre as the CACTI pitchman and is intended to show the fictional backstory of how the drink came to be. Scott makes a blip of a cameo in the commercial at the 24-second mark.

During last year’s Super Bowl, Bud Light teamed up with Post Malone to promote their beverage, Bud Light Seltzer. And according to a report by the beverage market analysis firm The IWSR, the U.S. hard seltzer market exploded by 300% from 2019 to 2020. Furthermore, that rate of growth can be expected to continue through 2023. Per the press release from AB Inbev, however, this joint venture is meant to be more than a timely product release that capitalizes on a trend with hip celebrity endorsement. In fact, AB Inbev and Scott are “rethinking not only what a typical partnership can look like, but also what the next chapter of the seltzer category can be.”

CACTI is available in pineapple, strawberry, and lime flavors, and it comes in at 7% ABV. If you would like to know the nearest location where you can get your hands on some, click here, or you can use the Drizly app if you would like to have it delivered to you within an hour. To help with the promotion of the new drink, fans can visit shop.drinkcacti.com and purchase all kinds of official CACTI gear such as T-shirts, stickers, hoodies and sweatpants, beer koozies, and more.

“We’re a company built on big dreams and Travis is a challenger in today’s pop culture scene who brings unrivaled influence among adult consumers,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “In 2020, [we] led the industry in innovations and we plan to continue that momentum throughout 2021 and beyond with the release of CACTI and our relationship with Travis Scott.”

Travis Scott Officially Launches His New CACTI Hard Seltzer was originally published on cassiuslife.com

