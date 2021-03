The late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman is being nominated for an Oscar. He’s up for Best Actor for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The 43-year-old lost his battle with colon cancer in August. Monday’s nod comes a month after he won a Golden Globe in the same category for the same role. His wife accepted the award, holding back tears. She said her husband’s speech would’ve been beautiful and inspiring.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

