Bow Wow Making Return To ‘Fast & Furious’ Role

Bow Wow is making his way back to the big screen. Over the weekend, Deadline reported that the former rapper is set to reprise his role as Twinkie in the forthcoming ‘Fast & Furious 9.’ Bow Wow first appeared in the Fast series in 2006’s ‘Tokyo Drift’ as the best friend of the film’s protagonist, Sean Boswell, who was played by Lucas Black. ‘Fast 9’s’ original release date was slated for April 2020 but was pushed back to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The film is now scheduled to arrive on June 25th in theaters worldwide.

