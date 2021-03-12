Models
Home

Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Ari The Don Hosts Compound

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If you’re not familiar with Ari Fletcher, the social media influencer and girlfriend to rapper Money Bagg Yo is known for her always-on-point hair, makeup and body. Ari makes bank from an array of business ventures and gigs modeling clothing for premier Black designers like Shane Justin and Haus Of Traviance, whose brand was recently featured in a designer profile in British Vogue starring the popular model.

Like the rest of the world, Ari took to social media to celebrate her win, but posted a misleading image that led fans to believe she was on the cover of the prestigious glossy. Not quite. Ari did indeed appear in British Vogue just in the ad section. How do we know this? British Vogue editor Hanna Jagger decided to “out” Ari by sharing an unnecessary post denoting the difference between a feature and paid opportunity.

Yes. Ari’s celebratory post and caption was misleading but this is a career-high moment for Ari and Haus Of Traviance’s and it should be celebrated. Contrary to Hannah’s belief, appearing in Vogue isn’t actually an opportunity presented to anybody. As a Black designer, Haus Of Traviance has put in years of work building his brand, clientele and presence in the fashion community. That is no simple accomplishment when the odds are stacked against Blacks with white gatekeepers perched by locks.

Ari responded to the controversy on Twitter. “People are truly sick. It’s so sad that people actually try to steal people joy. Play with the internet all you want, this is chess not checkers,” she wrote.

Vogue is currently trending on Twitter with Black women riding out for Ari and calling out the clear double standard when it comes to Black women.

So what we’re not going to do is let a white woman steal Ari’s moment on some weird flex. Have a seat Hanna.

RELATED STORIES:

Ari Fletcher Wore This Black Designer For Her Extravagant 25th Birthday Dinner

This Black Male Designer Made A Dress For Cardi B In Under 30 Minutes

Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project
 2 hours ago
03.13.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts
 3 hours ago
03.13.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears
 3 hours ago
03.13.21
13 items
Salt Bae Fondly Fed Another Man’s Girlfriend Salaciously Sliced Steak, Twitter Debates The Disrespect
 18 hours ago
03.13.21
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split, Wedding Off
 18 hours ago
03.12.21
Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue
 18 hours ago
03.13.21
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Have It
 1 day ago
03.12.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 2 days ago
03.12.21
15 items
No Clue: Stacey Dash Apologizes For Being Trump Stan, Black Twitter Isn’t Moved
 2 days ago
03.12.21
Rick Ross Paid $3.5 Milli In Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home
 2 days ago
03.11.21
Michael Rainey Jr. Thinks Jay-Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Are Sellouts
 2 days ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To Get Buckets On The Basketball Court
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Photos
Close