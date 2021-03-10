Television
Home

All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A Second Season

Dana does it again.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The Equalizer

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

We are going to see more  of one Rap’s greatest talents get more screen time in 2021 and beyond. CBS has greenlighted some more action for The Equalizer

As spotted on Deadline Columbia Broadcasting Systems have renewed the action drama for a second season. The announcement comes after it launched earlier this year to great success with Queen Latifah serving as the protagonist. This project is actually a reboot of the 1980’s television series of the same name and follows a the 2014 film adaption and its 2018 sequel. The series centers around Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman in New York City and single mother to teenage daughter Delilah, with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and a defender for those who cannot defend themselves while pursuing her own redemption.

Senior executives at CBS detailed their enthusiasm via a formal press release. “The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

The “Ladies First” rapper also made it clear that she is looking forward to the show’s immediate future on an Instagram post. “I’m excited to share that #TheEqualizer has been renewed for Season 2!! Thank you to our amazing fans for supporting and watching us every week, we can’t wait for you to see what we have coming up ❤❤❤”.

Photo:

All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A Second Season  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Rick Ross Paid $3.5 Milli In Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home
 5 hours ago
03.11.21
Michael Rainey Jr. Thinks Jay-Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Are Sellouts
 8 hours ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To Get Buckets On The Basketball Court
 14 hours ago
03.11.21
Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale
 18 hours ago
03.11.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny Harris Of Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Nia Riley Accuses Ex-Flame Soulja Boy Of Kicking Her While Pregnant
 2 days ago
03.10.21
20 items
#RIPBiggie: Classic Photos of The Notorious B.I.G
 2 days ago
03.09.21
2021 Cincinnati Music Festival Date Postponed!
 2 days ago
03.09.21
12 items
Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Suffering From N-Word Use Withdrawal
 2 days ago
03.09.21
15 items
Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified
 3 days ago
03.08.21
15 items
Eddie Murphy Vs. Kevin Hart Debate Kicks Off On Twitter
 3 days ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s New Modeling Pics
 4 days ago
03.08.21
Photos
Close