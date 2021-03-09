Where’s My Hug At?: Why Twitter Keeps Hating On Boyz II Men

The talk of $200 dates and unpaid internships are FINALLY off your Twitter timeline, right?

But the sad thing is that yet another debate that floats to the top of Twitter every few months has returned. The timeline is taking the time to pick on some of the best R&B groups of all time and have the nerve to slander the legendary Boyz II Men.

Of course, everyone is free to have their own opinion when it comes to certain groups due to individualized taste but hating on the Philly collective that cranked out hits like “Motownphilly,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You” has people ready to debate.

After all, the four-time Grammy-winning group has also spent the fourth-most amount of time atop the Billboard’s top spot– only behind Elvis Pressley, The Beatles, and Mariah Carey.

But success aside, Twitter isn’t critiquing the hits or vocal ability, but the toned down sexuality of their music even has users making jokes that the tracks are for people who ask, “Where my hug at?” and calling them soft.

Somone even referenced the classic In Living Color skit that caught on to their soft ways back in 1993 dubbed “Boyz II Wimps.” The clip features a David Alan Grier segment where he apologies to a girlfriend when she doesn’t deserve it.

“I’m trying to tell you that even though you dogged me out, slept around, broke my heart, I still want your stank behind back,” Grier whispers on the track even though it’s clear he’s stalking an ex who wanted nothing to do with him.

