Kobe Bryant Rookie Card Is Sold For Over $1.7 Million

For you sports card collectors, you may want to go through your stash…

A Kobe Bryant rookie card is sold for over one-point-seven-million-dollars. The online sports memorabilia auction house and repository, Goldin Auctions, made the sale on Saturday. Goldin Auctions says the 1996 and 97 card is one of two in the world at its level of perfection. The condition report even gave it black label recognition. It’s now one of the most expensive basketball cards ever sold. The name of the buyer is not yet released.

(Source-ESPN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: