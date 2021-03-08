Television
HomeTelevision

Did You Know There Was A Coming To America TV Show? [Watch]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2021

Source: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

In June 1988 the Eddie Murphy film “Coming To America” hit theaters and took the world by storm. It became the third-highest-grossing film at the US box office bring in over $128 Million dollars. The film is still popular to this day and a sequel is in the works.

PLEASE READ: Are You Ready For The ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

But did you know there was a Coming To America Television show?

Eddie Murphy & CBS produced a pilot for a TV version starring “In Living Color” actor Tommy Davidson as Prince Tariq, the now King Akeem‘s little brother (even though they never say his name) and Paul Bates reprising his role as Oha. House Party & Baby Boy actress A.J. Johnson also appears in the show as a waitress. The TV takes a different spin on the movie as Tariq is exiled to the United States after an incident in Zamunda and Oha is there to watch over here. After 9 days they blow all of their money and have to work.

Donald Trump even gets a mention in the show.

The pilot went unsold, but was televised on July 4, 1989 as part of the CBS Summer Playhouse pilot anthology series. You can watch the show below.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Eddie Murphy Says Paramount Forced Them To Cast Louie Anderson In ‘Coming To America’

ALSO CHECK OUT: Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role In ‘Coming to America’

Latest
15 items
Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified
 6 hours ago
03.08.21
15 items
Eddie Murphy Vs. Kevin Hart Debate Kicks Off On Twitter
 6 hours ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s New Modeling Pics
 19 hours ago
03.08.21
15 items
Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis Without A Soul Stone
 20 hours ago
03.08.21
9 items
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons To Miss NBA All-Star Game In Atlanta Due To Alleged COVID Barber
 21 hours ago
03.08.21
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs
 2 days ago
03.07.21
Assault Victim Claims Associates of Kenneth Petty And Nicki Minaj Harassed Her
 3 days ago
03.07.21
Fred Hammond On His ‘Surviving Williams’ Series, Verzuz With Kirk Franklin, Battling COVID-19 & More!
 3 days ago
03.06.21
Young Carter Go Farther: Jay-Z Changed Handle On Twitter To Mr. Carter
 3 days ago
03.06.21
Sister Souljah Talks New Book ‘Life After Death,’ Activism & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
03.06.21
11 items
Tea Is Hot: OnlyFans Threesome Ended With Woman’s Boyfriend Getting Other Woman Pregnant
 3 days ago
03.06.21
Colin Cowherd Slams Baker Mayfield Over UFO Claims
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Kobe And Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Overcoming Grief After Death Of Kobe, Gianna
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Cardi B. x Fashion Nova
E! True Hollywood Story Reboots With First Episode On Cardi B
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Photos
Close