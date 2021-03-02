Movies
Eddie Murphy Says Paramount Forced Them To Cast Louie Anderson In ‘Coming To America’

Shouts to McDowell's.

Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

One of the culture’s most beloved films is finally being revisited and we are here for it. Come to find out the one white supporting actor in Coming To America was a studio decision.

As spotted on Yahoo both Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are making the rounds to promote the Coming 2 America. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the long-time collaborators detailed making the original project. When reminiscing back to the classic movie, they revealed that they had some challenges with executives regarding casting all Black actors. In essence, the powers that be had a white man requirement in place to move forward with its production.

“They were like, ‘There has to be a white person in the movie.’ I was like, ‘What?’ So who was the funniest white guy around? We knew Louie was cool, so that’s how Louie got in the movie,” Murphy said. Hall added on in an effort to validate the claim.

“It was official,” Hall added. “I had a list. They gave me a list with three white guys. They said, ‘Who would you rather work with?’ I said, ‘Louie.’”

Anderson played Maurice who had one of the more memorable lines in the flick, that Kanye West was apparently very fond of (see “Gold Digger”), “Soon I’ll be on fries; then the grill. In a year or two, I’ll make assistant manager, and that’s when the big bucks start rolling in.”

Thankfully, the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor will also reprise his role in Coming 2 America, which is slated for a March 5 release via Amazon Prime Video.

You can watch the official trailer below.

