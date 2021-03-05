Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Can We Really Compare Chloe Bailey To Beyonce’? [WATCH]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Beyonce’s daddy in all in the blogs, and it’s not for a good thing.  Media personality, Leah Henry interviewed Mathew Knowles and he spilled all of the lemonade.  Leah explained that since Chloe is technically Bey’s protégé, people normally make comparisons and insinuate that she’s the next Queen Bey.  Clearly, Daddy Knowles was not feeling his daughter being compared to the young artist and called fans idiots. Hear Gary and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show debate whether we can compare Chloe Bailey to Beyonce’.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Chloe Bailey Keeps Breaking The Internet & Some People Are Hating

20 photos Launch gallery

Chloe Bailey Keeps Breaking The Internet & Some People Are Hating

Continue reading Chloe Bailey Keeps Breaking The Internet & Some People Are Hating

Chloe Bailey Keeps Breaking The Internet & Some People Are Hating

[caption id="attachment_941032" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: 2020 Billboard Women In Music / Getty[/caption] As one half of the singing duo Chloe X Halle, Chloe Bailey has been linked to her sister, future Disney princess Halle Bailey and perhaps unfairly at that. Proving that she’s her own woman, Chloe has been showing off and showing out on the ‘Gram and Tik Tok with most people saluting her expression but the hate brigade is never too far away with their bad takes. Chloe Bailey, now 22, has garnered some measurable fame alongside her sister after being discovered by Beyoncé. With two full-length albums, a trio of extended plays, and a mixtape, the music has been strong for the Los Angeles-based duo for the past few years now.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! While Halle Bailey is still currently filming her landmark role as Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid, both sisters have acting chops that were displayed on the Black-ish spinoff series, Grown-ish as sisters Sky and Jazz Forster. The attention lately is all on Chloe, who shared a sultry dance video to her Instagram page to celebrate her reaching 1 million followers on the platform. It was linked to the still-buzzing Silhouette Challenge, although her version was a whole dance routine that might not be fit for young eyes but still artfully done. Chloe also got involved in the Buss It Challenge previously. With Chloe Hailey being one of the bigger stars to engage in the challenge along with other videos of her displaying her sensuality, fans are reacting in droves with most comments praising her for owning it on her terms. As expected, there are far off corners of the Internet that can’t seem to accept a young Black woman having fun and expressing herself. It should be noted that those critiques are largely being drowned out by the praise. Check out all the reactions, chatter, and related videos below. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://www.instagram.com/p/CKjlK0PpG3a/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKrPkbgpz_t/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CKUJKAbJWTn/ — Photo: Getty RELATED NEWS: Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down The #BussItChallenge Ahead Of ‘Grown-ish’ Premiere [VIDEO] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Can We Really Compare Chloe Bailey To Beyonce’? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
Colin Cowherd Slams Baker Mayfield Over UFO Claims
 16 hours ago
03.05.21
Kobe And Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Overcoming Grief After Death Of Kobe, Gianna
 21 hours ago
03.05.21
Cardi B. x Fashion Nova
E! True Hollywood Story Reboots With First Episode On Cardi B
 21 hours ago
03.05.21
Big Sean Opens Up to Prof. Michael Eric Dyson About His Suicidal Thoughts & Coping With Mental Health
 2 days ago
03.04.21
Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’ & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]
 2 days ago
03.04.21
50 Cent Planning Trip to Texas After State Lifts Mask Mandates
 2 days ago
03.04.21
The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office
 3 days ago
03.03.21
Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!
 4 days ago
03.03.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz
 5 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball Was Absolutely Accurate
 5 days ago
03.01.21
15 items
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is
 6 days ago
03.02.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 6 days ago
03.01.21
Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit
 6 days ago
03.01.21
Photos
Close