Mathew Knowles Calls Fans “Idiots” For Comparing Chloe Bailey To Beyoncé

The soulful sisters that makeup Chloe X Halle are famous for not only their enormous talent but for being the protégés to Beyoncé, so it’s reasonable for people to sometimes compare them to Bey — but does that make fans “idiots” for thinking it? Bey’s father thinks so.

Mathew Knowles thinks comparing 22-year-old Chloe Bailey, the elder of the Bailey sisters, to a younger version of Beyoncé is “actually insulting.” Bey’s 69-year-old pop made the declaration in a recent interview with Radio Personality Leah A. Henry for her “Lemonade Stand” podcast. Henry popped the question after explaining that she sees Chloe X Halle fans compare Chloe Bailey to Beyonce often. 

Leah: Obviously, Chloe and Halle are protégés of Beyoncé’s. People constantly compare Chloe to Beyoncé, a younger Beyoncé. Do you see the comparison…the same thing you saw in Beyoncé…do you see that in Chloe Bailey?

Matthew: You gotta be kidding me right? You asking me that question? Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé?

Yikes! And if Matthew’s disgust wasn’t enough, he went took it even further, calling folks “idiots” for putting Beyonce’ and Chloe in the same category.

“Are you telling me talent-wise someone is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé?! Talentwise. That’s actually insulting to Beyoncé’. I mean if you wanted to call out some…Babra Streisend, people like that! Come on man.

Welp! He gave his honest answer, but was this necessary? Hit play to see it and tell us what you think down below! 

See the full video here.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Mathew Knowles Calls Fans “Idiots” For Comparing Chloe Bailey To Beyoncé  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

