Ben Crump Leads Racial Profiling Lawsuit Against AMC Theaters For Falsely Accusing Black Moviegoer

A popular movie chain is being sued for racially profiling a Black man who its staff falsely accused of sneaking into a theater nearly two years ago in Arizona.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and other lawyers announced the lawsuit against AMC Theatres on Wednesday at a press conference alongside Larry Shelton, who recorded his encounter with theater staff that falsely accused him as well as officers with the Phoenix Police Department.
Shelton during the press conference that said he has been experiencing anxiety and has not entered a movie theater since the encounter on March 10, 2019. He said it’s caused him to experience flashbacks of his youth growing up in the inner city when he was constantly harassed by police officers.
“That same feeling came upon me during this situation,” Shelton said before adding later: “I just want justice to be done.”
Shelton said he went out of the theater to refill his drink in the middle of a movie. But when he returned to the theater and tried to come back in, the manager accused him of trying to sneak in. He told the manager he bought a ticket, advised him to check surveillance footage for confirmation and continued back to his seat.
That’s when a theater security guard confronted Shelton and made the same accusation.
Watch the video below.
Unbeknownst to Shelton, the manager called the police, who entered the theater to escort him out.
That’s when Shelton was forced to “fight against the presumption of guilt,” as Crump put it, just to prove his innocence despite the absence of any proof or evidence of any wrongdoing.
After the police asked, Shelton produced his ticket stub, which was reluctantly verified by the theater manager.
But the manager, who previously said he was “100% sure” Shelton sneaked in, still said Shelton had to leave and asked the police to ecort him off the premises.
At the time, Shelton could be heard on the video he recorded prophetically telling the manager, “This is gonna be bad for y’all.”
“It just seemed to me that [the manager] just wanted to be nasty,” Shelton said during the press conference. “Just the whole experience has definitely impacted my life in a negative way.”
Attorney Jasmine Rand said the incident was racist.
“This white male manager was acting out of racial bias,” Rand said. “He was determined he was going to kick Mr. Shelton out of the movie theater that day because he was Black.”
Rand said the lawsuit was being filed now because the two-year statute of limitations was set to expire soon.
She said AMC apologized and announced plans for racial bias training for its staff. But that’s not enough, Rand said
“This is not about a single case,” Rand pointed out. “It is about equal rights and equal justice to public accommodations to African Americans.”
Rand added: “We want to make sure we pursue all of Mr. Shelton’s rights to make sure AMC no longer discriminates against people of color.”
Despite ongoing protests against racism and a purported overall racial reckoning happening around the country, racial profiling is an issue that has gone unchecked before and after Shelton’s experience in Phoenix.
Crump pointed to an incident late last year in New York City where a woman falsely accused a teenager of stealing her cellphone and even assaulted him in another instance of racial profiling recorded on video. Her phone was later found elsewhere.
Crump said there needs to be accountability for those kinds of defamatory and damaging actions.
“When you think about — in that moment — how the AMC Movie Corp. made this African American law abiding citizen feel, we have to speak to these issues to say that we deserve better and we demand better. We’re demanding better for the pain and harm they caused,” Crump said at the press conference. “If he had resisted, this could have had a much more tragic ending. That’s why we’re fighting. That’s why we’re filing this lawsuit.”
SEE ALSO:
‘This Is Why We March’: Cop Cuffs Innocent Black Man In Front Of Family On Viral Video
NYC DA Investigating White Woman Who ‘Attacked’ Jazz Musician, Teen Son In Viral Video
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
1. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 2 of 24
“This is bigger than this one Starbucks. This is bigger than this one manager, who should be fired.” pic.twitter.com/TkrLrViNtD— John Kopp (@WriterJohnKopp) April 16, 2018
3. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource: 3 of 24
4. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 7 of 24
Demonstration moved inside Starbucks, where organizer demanded manager be fired pic.twitter.com/HvJG6Jujvi— Lauren Mayk (@Laurenjmayk) April 15, 2018
8. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 9 of 24
Protest underway at Philly Starbucks after two African-American men are forced to leave by police. https://t.co/5oVb9YrgO9 pic.twitter.com/Cxql0YwogK— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) April 15, 2018
10. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 10 of 24
“We will not tolerate racial bias anymore,” organizer says outside Starbucks #nbc10 pic.twitter.com/ynTyPp6Em7— Lauren Mayk (@Laurenjmayk) April 15, 2018
11. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 12 of 24
Until there is justice for the two brothers arrested for #WaitingWhileBlack, I won’t be writing at this @Starbucks (or any other) where I’ve purchased thousands of dollars worth of coffee and meals over the years. #boycottstarbucks pic.twitter.com/dQpptBm4fn— Solomon Jones (@solomonjones1) April 16, 2018
13. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 14 of 24
The scene inside the Starbucks at 18th & Spruce about an hour ago, where protesters demanded that the manager who called the cops on Thursday be fired#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/upByNqLa6U— Indivisible Philadelphia (@IndivisiblePHL) April 15, 2018
15. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 16 of 24
Love this shot from our photographer Michael Bryant at today's Starbucks protest. Here's my story on today's events: https://t.co/xqqffcOopp pic.twitter.com/enBa3CdiuW— Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) April 15, 2018
17. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 18 of 24
Philly protest at the racist Starbucks in my neighborhood today. The manager still has her job after corporate visit yesterday. I’m outraged ! @JoyAnnReid @JillWineBanks @maddow pic.twitter.com/JVgxrPMZ9n— Mikey (@hisey_mike) April 15, 2018
19. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 19 of 24
Protesters rally at Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were handcuffed and arrested for 'trespassing': https://t.co/YzFNquBf4D pic.twitter.com/33Wg4XKajH— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 16, 2018
20. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 20 of 24
Protests And Call For Boycott At Philadelphia Starbucks After Arrest https://t.co/0gr2DhDDN1 pic.twitter.com/FC3OXJJNfT— BlackAmericaWeb.com (@BlackAmericaWeb) April 16, 2018
21. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 21 of 24
Peaceful protest at @Starbucks by people of all colors. To the one aggressive man across the street arguing for his “white privilege,” you are outnumbered. Get used to it. pic.twitter.com/DDjMfBmDF5— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 15, 2018
22. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 22 of 24
The protest is growing outside the @Starbucks. The woman on the right in the red shirt is 90 years old and told a story about her father who died when she was 9 as a result of racial profiling and police brutality. pic.twitter.com/DxQb5OYtSG— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 14, 2018
23. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 23 of 24
Outside the Starbucks today pic.twitter.com/vcr9QstkRT— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 14, 2018
24. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source: 24 of 24
“This is what democracy looks like.” @AsaKhalif from #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/nUk94L4Gx8— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 15, 2018
Ben Crump Leads Racial Profiling Lawsuit Against AMC Theaters For Falsely Accusing Black Moviegoer was originally published on newsone.com