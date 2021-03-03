Sis Let’s Work: Stephanie Kirkland [Video]

This week during Working Diva Wednesday Karen Vaughn talks with Stephanie Kirkland owner of My Sister’s Stuff Boutque. Stephanie was the first business owner ever to partner with Working Divas in 2000 as the featured salon/spa for our Working Divas Spa Contest. Women throughout the Indianapolis area joined Stephanie and Karen for a day of pampering at her former salon Swing Tyme Salon and Spa on the East Side. It was only fitting to kick off Women’s history Month and the “Sis, Let’s Work” series with this trendsetter.

Stephanie is now the owner and operator of My Sister’s Stuff Boutique. The moment you view the garments online or visit the boutique you feel mesmerized by the bohemian vibe.

During their interview Karen and Stephanie talk about the My Sister’s Stuff Story, how she continues to thrive, how she deals with challenges in her business, how one can find their fashion style and the latest fashion trends. Shopmysistersstuff.com

