Civil Rights Trailblazer Vernon Jordan Dies At 85

UPDATED: 12:51 p.m. ET, March 2, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Bunny Wailer, a founding member of iconic reggae group the Wailers and a musical giant within his own right, died on Tuesday. He was 73 years old. Wailer, born Neville Livingstone, enjoyed a career that spanned seven decades, and most famously known for serenading beside Bob Marley. His cause of death was not immediately known, but according to Rolling Stone, Wailer experienced health difficulties since suffering a second stroke earlier last year. [caption id="attachment_4099944" align="alignnone" width="788"] Source: David Corio / Getty[/caption] Vernon Jordan, a pioneering civil rights leader in the fields of law, business and Washington politics, died March 1, according to reports. Jordan was 85 years old. His cause of death was not immediately reported. [caption id="attachment_4099947" align="alignnone" width="746"] Source: LUKE FRAZZA / Getty[/caption] Irv Cross, a groundbreaking sports broadcaster and former NFL player and Pro Bowler died at 81, CBS Sports announced Sunday night. He made history as the first Black man to work as a full-sports analyst on national television. Cross, who worked at CBS Sports for 23 years worked in several roles at the network. [caption id="attachment_4099950" align="alignnone" width="909"] Source: Focus On Sport / Getty[/caption] "All of us at CBS Sports are saddened by the news of Irv Cross' passing," CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said in a statement. "Irv was a pioneer who made significant contributions to the storied history and tradition of CBS Sports and, along with Phyllis George and Brent Musburger, set the standard for NFL pregame shows with THE NFL TODAY. He was a true gentleman and a trailblazer in the sports television industry and will be remembered for his accomplishments and the paths he paved for those who followed." Shelia Washington, founder of the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, died of a heart attack on Jan. 29. She was 61-years-old. Washington waged an effort to help exonerate the Scottsboro Boys, a group of young Black men unjustly convicted of crimes in the 1930s, The Washington Post reports. [caption id="attachment_4098950" align="alignnone" width="704"] Source: William H. Hampton[/caption] Antoine Hodge, a respected and celebrated opera singer, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 22. He was 38 years old. Hodge recently appeared in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2019 production of “Porgy and Bess." https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1365738508216860674?s=20 Scroll down to read more about Hodge's life and other notable Black people who have died this year. Douglas Turner Ward, an actor and the co-founder of the Negro Ensemble Company, died Feb. 20 at the age of 90. His cause of death was not immediately announced. Ward, who appeared in Broadway plays such as, “A Raisin in the Sun,” was a champion for Black playwrights at a time when support for them for nearly nonexistent. He said he was proud of the success his company has had over the years. "I'm proud of the personnel that we trained and the fact that they're still active in every field of theater, TV and film," Ward told the Roundabout Theater Company in an interview published nearly a year ago. "Not just the writers, but the actors, the designers, the stage managers, the backstage personnel, the directors. Everybody. To this day they are all over American show business working. And some creating their own theaters." Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes, the legendary trio who went on to make music history with the legendary Motown Records, has died at the age of 76. Her death on Feb. 8 was unexpected, according to her publicist. There was no cause of death immediately announced. Scroll down to learn more about her life and the lasting impact she left on popular music. [caption id="attachment_4089207" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sherry Rayn Barnett / Getty[/caption] Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks died on Feb. 5 after a five-year battle with prostate and other cancers. Spinks, 67, was most famously known for one of the greatest sports upsets of all time during a 1978 boxing match with Muhammad Ali, where he beat the champ, securing the heavyweight title. Several months later Ali reclaimed the title. Although they were fierce competitors the two stayed close well into their later years. [caption id="attachment_4088895" align="alignnone" width="712"] Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty[/caption] The world is mourning an icon after it was revealed that Oscar-nominated actress Cicely Tyson died on Jan. 28. Her cause of death is unknown. At age 96, Tyson was one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, paving the way for Black thespians while representing the last of the film industry's golden age. But her road to success was tested at several points in career where she was faced with racism, sexism, misogynoir. Throughout her career which spanned over 60 years in television, film and theatre, Cicely was nominated for 52 awards, with 49 wins. [caption id="attachment_4083795" align="alignnone" width="819"] Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty[/caption] Her death comes just two days after the release of her memoir "Just as I am" in which Tyson reflected on her contributions and her personal trials and tribulations. Major League Baseball hero Hank Aaron died on Jan. 22 at the age of 86 from an unknown cause, according to his daughter who confirmed the tragic news. Aaron was a prolific athlete who rose through poverty as a child of the Great Depression to become hailed as baseball's "home run king." In 1974 he made history shattering the record held by Babe Ruth of 714 home runs in a career. Fans and supporters of Aaron's legacy shared their grief on social media, mourning the loss of another great sports legend. https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1352652383709507585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1352652383709507585%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D4081145action%3Dedit Meredith C. Anding Jr., a civil rights icon who as a member of the “Tougaloo Nine" was arrested for entering a "whites only" library in 1961, died Jan. 8. Anding was 79 years old. The cause of death was complications from leukemia. Scroll down to read more about his life. https://twitter.com/MSNAACP/status/1348660569319100417?s=20 Scroll down to see some of the other notable Black people who have died in 2021.