Style & Fashion
Home

TRIED IT: Signed By McFly’s Pink Wind Bodysuit Kept Me Snatched In All The Right Places

Inspire U: The Podcast

 

Marsha B

Source: Mia Watson / Mia Matson

When I think of athleisure wear, I think of cute spandex with sheer panels, bright prints, and a matching top. For me the idea of athletic leisure clothing was strange until I tried a few pieces and fell in love with the simplicity of being extremely comfortable in fitness clothing. After shifting my opinion, I decided it was time to stock up on some new athleisure wear.

A few months back I highlighted Black-owned fitness brands that’ll keep you cute as you conquer those weight-loss goals. On the list was the New York City-based clothing line, Signed by McFly. At the time they had recently added altheisure wear to their collection. I was really intrigued by how flattering the pieces were, and how they seemed to hug a woman’s body in all the right places. The brand graciously gifted me with the MM Pink Bodysuit, which retails for $60.00.

Marsha B

Source: Mia Watson / Mia Matson

I originally fell in love with the versatility of the bodysuit. If I wanted to wear it with sneakers, I could. Heels? No problem. Flip flops? Those work too. The multipurpose polyester and spandex blend one-piece allowed me to pick my mood and style accordingly.

While on a short vacation to Florida, I decided to pull out my bodysuit to see just how flattering and comfortable it truly is. While my unitard-wearing experience is still at a novice level, I’ll say that this particular ensemble fit like a glove. It’s like it was meant to hug each part of my body perfectly. Because I was in a beach setting, I went simple and paired my suit with Adidas slides.

Marsha B

Source: Mia Watson / Mia Watson

Overall, the Signed by McFly bodysuit snatched and cinched me all over. I really think summer 2021 is all about atheisure wear. It’s quick, simple, and can be dressed up or dressed down. You can check out my bodysuit and more on the Signed by McFly website.

DON’T MISS…

6 Black-Owned Brands That’ll Keep You Cute For Your 2021 Fitness Goals

Karrueche Tran Launches An Athleisure Collection With PrettyLittleThing

TRIED IT: Signed By McFly’s Pink Wind Bodysuit Kept Me Snatched In All The Right Places  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office
 14 hours ago
03.03.21
Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!
 24 hours ago
03.03.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz
 3 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball Was Absolutely Accurate
 3 days ago
03.01.21
15 items
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit
 4 days ago
03.01.21
MTV’s ‘Real World’ Original Cast Reunite for New ‘Homecoming’ Edition on Paramount+
 4 days ago
03.01.21
How a Gold Statue of 45 Stole the 2021 CPAC
 4 days ago
03.01.21
K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince
 4 days ago
02.27.21
Janet Hubert Discusses How Her ‘Fresh Prince’ Departure and the Aftermath Took a Toll on Her Mental Health
 5 days ago
02.27.21
Throwback: Halle Berry’s Sexy 90s Dress Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy
 5 days ago
02.27.21
Photos
Close