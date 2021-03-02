Technology
No Surprise: Bill Gates Says He Prefers Android Devices Over iPhones

"They’re more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that’s what I ended up getting used to."

Bill Gates Says He Prefers Android Over iPhone During Clubhouse Interview

When it comes to the dreaded green versus blue bubble debate, the co-founder of the Microsoft Corporation, Bill Gates, drew his line in the sand, and it should come as no surprise to anyone which side he is on.

During a recent audio-only interview on the Clubhouse app, Bill Gates let listeners in the room that he is team Android when it comes to the debate between the Apple and Android users 9to5google reports. Speaking with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davidson, Gates revealed that his initial preference for Android-powered devices over Apple’s insanely popular iOS smartphones has not changed since he first announced his affinity for Android smartphones.

Gates didn’t hide the fact that some Android devices having Microsoft software pre-installed on the phones are among the main reasons for his preference for Android smartphones. Gates did also admit he does “play” with Steve Jobs’ biggest innovation following the iPod.

“I actually use an Android phone,” Gates told Sorkin. “As I want to keep track of everything, I often play with iPhones, but the one I carry with me is Android.”

“Some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me,” Gates revealed. “They’re more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that’s what I ended up getting used to. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhone, so there’s no purity.”

Ironically, Gates had to make these comments while using an iPhone becuase Clubhouse is currently only available on Apple’s smartphone. But there is some promising news for you Android users, your time to partake in the Clubhouse chatrooms and enjoy saying “to piggyback” could be coming very soon.

Davidson revealed that the app is coming to Android phones stating that it is a “main feature” that his company is working on.

At the end of the day, all of these phones do the same damn thing.

