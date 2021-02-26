News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Tiger Woods Transferred To Los Angeles Hospital

Inspire U: The Podcast

Golf legend Tiger Woods is now recovering at a hospital in Los Angeles. CNN reports he was transferred today after Tuesday’s crash. The 45-year-old doesn’t remember veering across two lanes and flipping his SUV several times. He shattered his right leg, requiring a rod, screws and pins to be inserted during emergency surgery. It came just two months after his fifth back surgery. The father of two was hoping to compete at the Masters in April, but health officials say he has a long, uncertain road ahead. Meanwhile, investigators haven’t yet pulled information from the so-called black box in the SUV that Woods was driving in but they are in possession of it according to NBC’s Craig Melvin.

tiger woods , Tiger Woods accident

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods Transferred To Los Angeles Hospital
 39 mins ago
02.25.21
Photos
Close