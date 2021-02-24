Mariachi Band Hired To Play In Front Of Sen. Cruz’s Home

Constituents are not letting Ted Cruz forget about his trip to Mexico. TMZ reports someone hired a mariachi band to perform outside the Republican senator’s Houston home Sunday, playing Mexican tunes and letting neighbors gather to enjoy the music. It’s not clear if Cruz saw the band in front of his home as he has been distributing supplies to Texans in need since getting back to the state. It all comes after Cruz was caught in a photo leaving on a flight to Cancun as millions in his state had no power and struggled to heat their homes.

