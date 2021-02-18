Black Tony is always going through something, but today may be understandable. People all over the south are going through some tough times with these winter conditions and it looks like Black Tony is included. Even though Rock T made it to work and Gary drove through a snowstorm, Black Tony still didn’t have it in him to clock into work.

Listen to his bizarre story about how he’s being affected by the snow.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony’s Street Is Experiencing A Snow Storm [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: