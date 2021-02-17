Pharrell Reportedly Cleared In ‘Blurred Lines’ Perjury Case

Pharrell Williams’ six-year long legal battle with Marvin Gaye’s estate is finally coming to a close. PEOPLE magazine reported over the weekend that U.S. District Court Judge John Kronstadt ruled Williams didn’t commit perjury in his Robin Thicke-assisted track ‘Blurred Lines.’ In a statement, Judge Kronstadt said the Neptunes producer’s statement in 2019 about ‘reverse-engineering’ is unclear. Williams has been embroiled in a legal battle with Marvin Gaye’s estate since 2015. Gaye’s family alleged Williams and pop singer Robin Thicke stole Gaye’s 1977 hit “Got to Give It Up” for their 2013 single “Blurred Lines” featuring T.I.

