Food & Drink
Home

McDonald’s Has Announced It’s Bringing Back Hi-C Orange!

Inspire U: The Podcast
FILES-FRANCE-ECONOMY-POVERTY-MCDONALDS

Source: PASCAL GUYOT / Getty

After a three to four-year hiatus, Hi-C Orange is coming back to McDonald’s.

Even after it was taken off menus everywhere in 2017, it remained popular to this day.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release from McDonald’s, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will begin rolling out in select locations this month and will be in participating restaurants across the country by June.

Since it was taken off menus, fans even created a petitions asking for its return.

Now, McDonald’s has created a website of its own to let customers know when any of the chain’s locations will serve the beverage once again.

Here’s the announcement on Twitter below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of picture alliance and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of PASCAL GUYOT and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Kamala Harris Launches Presidential Campaign In Her Hometown Of Oakland

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!

16 photos Launch gallery

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!

Continue reading Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!

[caption id="attachment_4044761" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Mason Trinca / Getty[/caption] Madam Vice President Kamala Harris represents many firsts in our country's history. Besides becoming the first woman and first woman of color to serve in the elected position of Vice President, Harris will also make history as the first stepmother to hold the position as well. While this may seem minimal to some, the multi-cultural blended family representation in the White House is something many Americans across the country can relate to. Without further ado, let us introduce you to Vice President Kamala Harris' family from her husband Doug Emhoff, his ex wife and the in laws to her sister Maya and her adorable grand kids. Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff  Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Addresses The Nation: "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last!"  

McDonald’s Has Announced It’s Bringing Back Hi-C Orange!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
McDonald’s Has Announced It’s Bringing Back Hi-C Orange!
 18 hours ago
02.11.21
Photos
Close