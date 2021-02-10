McDonald’s Has Announced It’s Bringing Back Hi-C Orange!

After a three to four-year hiatus, Hi-C Orange is coming back to McDonald’s.

Even after it was taken off menus everywhere in 2017, it remained popular to this day.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release from McDonald’s, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will begin rolling out in select locations this month and will be in participating restaurants across the country by June. Since it was taken off menus, fans even created a petitions asking for its return.

Now, McDonald’s has created a website of its own to let customers know when any of the chain’s locations will serve the beverage once again.

Here’s the announcement on Twitter below:

Y’ALL WE DID IT. Hi-C Orange is coming back 💥 pic.twitter.com/wIaUa6vzPZ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 10, 2021

